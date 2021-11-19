Bursa Malaysia sees choppy trading at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.91 of-a-point to 1,524.70 from 1,523.79 at yesterday’s close, after opening 1.59 points better at 1,525.38.— Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Bursa Malaysia saw choppy trading at mid-morning as profit-taking and bargain hunting slugged it out, with the benchmark index ending up 0.06 per cent higher as the market sentiment was lifted by better corporate earnings.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.91 of-a-point to 1,524.70 from 1,523.79 at Thursday’s close, after opening 1.59 points better at 1,525.38.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 407 to 332, while 412 counters were unchanged, 1,172 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.21 billion units worth RM735.91 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.06, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.06, and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.21.

Of the actives, AirAsia slipped nine sen to RM1.04, PDZ gained half-a-sen to seven sen and KNM eased one sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 3.49 points to 11,234.95, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 0.51 of-a-point to 10,887.00, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 8.63 points to 12,220.99.

The FBM ACE weakened 57.91 points to 6,758.97 while the FBM 70 was 28.04 points lower at 14,761.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 26.23 points to 15,199.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.08 of-a-point to 199.21, and the Plantation Index fell 0.28 of-a-point to 6,591.26. ― Bernama