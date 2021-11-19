Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher on bargain-hunting

At the lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.12 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 1,524.91. It moved between 1,523.14 and 1,527.50 throughout the midday trading session. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed in slightly choppy trading, with the barometer index higher due to bargain-hunting in selected heavyweights led by Axiata.

The index opened 1.59 points better at 1,525.38 from 1,523.79 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 473 to 352, while 425 counters were unchanged, 1,073 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.60 billion units worth RM1.03 billion.

An analyst said trading would be choppy today with buying interspersed with selling in blue chip stocks amid mixed external sentiments.

“However, the benchmark index will likely continue to head higher today, supported by buying interest from foreign funds, particularly banking and plantation stocks. Traders could look out for opportunities within small cap technology stocks for short term trading ideas,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.07, Public Bank bagged two sen to RM4.07, Petronas Chemical fell one sen to RM8.30 and IHH Healthcare rose one sen to RM6.54.

Of the actives, PDZ was flat at 6.5 sen, AirAsia slipped seven sen to RM1.06 and KNM dipped half-a-sen to 17.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 5.20 points to 11,236.66, the FBMT 100 Index increased 0.57 of-a-point to 10,999.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 5.20 points to 12,236.66.

The FBM ACE weakened 29.82 points to 6,787.06 while the FBM 70 was 28.37 points lower at 14,761.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 41.30 points to 15,214.29, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.55 of-a-point to 199.68, and the Plantation Index fell 2.18 points to 6,589.36. ― Bernama