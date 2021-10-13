Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

At 9.04am, the local note went up to 4.1620/1665 versus the greenback from Tuesday’s close of 4.1630/1660. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today on sustained demand for the local unit.

At 9.04am, the local note went up to 4.1620/1665 versus the greenback from Tuesday’s close of 4.1630/1660.

The ringgit was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies, rising versus the Japanese yen to 3.6695/6735 against Tuesday’s 3.6750/6779 and appreciated versus the British pound to 5.6587/6735 from 5.6621/6662 previously.

The local note strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0689/0726 compared with yesterday’s close of 3.0703/0727 and went up against the euro to 4.8034/8086 from 4.8116/8151 previously. — Bernama