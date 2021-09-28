Bursa Malaysia stays in positive territory at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today on growing buying support in selected heavyweights, amidst the cautious sentiment in the regional equity markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.30 points to 1,541.35 from yesterday’s close of 1,533.05.

However, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 547 to 419, while 403 counters were unchanged, 934 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.28 billion units worth RM1.90 billion.

A dealer said Asian markets were mixed today due to growing concerns over China’s Evergrande default risk, interest rate hike signals from major central banks, and worries over the onslaught of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.10, Petronas Chemicals jumped 48 sen to RM8.74, TNB added 4.0 sen to RM9.89, while Public Bank slipped a sen to RM4.07 and IHH Healthcare went down 3.0 sen to RM6.65.

Of the actives, both Fintec and Cope Industries eased half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and 37.5 sen, respectively, while both KNM and DNex earned one sen to 25.5 sen and 82 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 34.21 points to 11,309.40, the FBMT 100 Index was 33.19 points better at 11,002.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 80.97 points to 12,367.61.

The FBM 70 shed 56.84 points to 14,906.06 and the FBM ACE fell 29.66 points to 7,216.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 20.30 points to 6,343.95 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 3.93 points to 205.19, while the Financial Services Index dipped 58.59 points to 15,172.90. — Bernama