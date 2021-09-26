Minister: Entrepreneur Ministry aims to help more than 192,000 Malaysian entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks to the media after making a working visit to a former soldier’s in Kampung Parit Tiga Sungai Burong in Tanjong Karang, September 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

YAN, Sept 26 —Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar has set a key performance index (KPI) of helping 192,541 entrepreneurs who were affected by the Covid-19 within 100 days of him in office.

He said they would be provided the necessary assistance, including to obtain loans from various agencies under the ministry.

“We will try to help all of them, like those who are not registered and with no company who may need loan of around RM5,000, the micro-entrepreneurs who may need loan of RM10,000 or RM20,000, and the small and medium entrepreneurs who may require loan of up to RM500,000.

“This in in line with what the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) wants, for all ministers to have KPIs that need to be achieved within 100 days. My KPI is to help more than 192,000 entrepreneurs,” he told a press conference after handing over contributions to entrepreneurs, who were affected by the floods caused by a water surge in Yan recently, here today.

He said the affected agencies under Medac had been told not to rely too much on the records of the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) and CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd (CTOS) in determining the eligibility of entrepreneurs applying for the loans.

Meanwhile, Noh said all the 11 agencies under Medac that provide loan facilities were being restructured to optimise their role in helping the target group.

“All these agencies offer loan facilities and have their own loan limit ... this is what we are looking into so that the distribution of these loans can be coordinated so as not to confuse the people and truly create an ‘entrepreneurial nation’,” he added.

Earlier, Noh handed over RM168,000 contributed by Bank Rakyat to 168 entrepreneurs in the Yan district who were affected by the floods.

The bank also also contributed RM40,000 to 200 families who were affected by the floods which hit the Yan district last August 18. — Bernama