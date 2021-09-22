Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers appoints Edward Ling as new chief executive

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) has appointed Edward Ling Hsiao Wee as its new chief executive, effective September 20, succeeding Prasad Padmanaban who served the institute for close to five years.

In a statement today, AICB said Ling would lead the AICB strategy for its 32,000 members and oversee its activities and initiatives to empower bankers in Malaysia and beyond.

Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim said Ling vast knowledge and experience in the professional development and financial sphere could help lead the Institute and serve the needs of members as well as the banking industry during this period of rapid transformation.

Meanwhile, Ling said digitalisation has dramatically altered the banking industry, creating new challenges and placing greater emphasis on workforce transformation.

“It has become critical for the industry to optimise technology and upskill and reskill their staff to keep up with the revolution.

“I am excited to join AICB and look forward to contributing to raising the professional standards in the banking industry and ensuring our members are equipped with the professional knowledge and skills to navigate the future of banking,” he added.

A veteran in the financial sector having worked at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for over 11 years, Ling previously served as the Regional Portfolio Head — Maritime Southeast Asia for ACCA after serving four years as country head of ACCA Malaysia and various positions within the association over the last decade.

He was awarded the Chief Executive’s Award in 2017 from ACCA and Academic Excellence Scholarships from USA Groups in 2000. — Bernama