Bursa Malaysia’s performance remains mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Continued selling activity in selected consumer products and services as well as healthcare counters kept Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon amid better regional market performance, dealers said.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was higher at 1,593.81, up 3.65 points from Friday’s close of 1,590.16.

The index opened 3.03 points better at 1,593.19.

On the broader market, however, losers outpaced gainers 493 to 441, while 476 counters were unchanged, 836 untraded and 50 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.76 billion units worth RM1.72 billion.

A dealer said that Asian stock markets were traded mostly higher on Monday, responding to the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday following US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium on the same day.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 3.0 sen to RM8.40, Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga Nasional went up 8.0 sen each to RM8.28 and RM10.46, respectively, and IHH Healthcare gained 7.0 sen to RM6.42, but Public Bank shed 7.0 sen to RM4.11.

Among the actives, KNM Group slipped 1.0 sen to 25 sen, Bintai Kinden jumped 10.5 sen to 48 sen, AE Multi picked up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, and Vortex was flat at 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 22.68 points to 11,583.21, the FBMT 100 Index went up 23.01 points to 11,296.39, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 36.93 points to 12,716.29.

The FBM 70 perked 19.46 points to 14,989.80 while the FBM ACE added 1.71 points to 7,216.58.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 1.54 points to 6,772.14, the Financial Services Index declined 1.48 points to 15,485.42 and the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 1.07 points to 197.63.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in conjunction with the National Day.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the exchange operator and regulator said in a statement today. — Bernama