China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11pc, IDC data shows

BEIJING, July 28 ― Smartphone shipments in China were down 11 per cent in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of US sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46 per cent for the brand, IDC said.

In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added.

Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8 per cent market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp, and Apple Inc, according to the data.

IDC said the top four had significant year-on-year growth, but could not make up for the sharp decline of others including Huawei, which was once China's leading smartphone brand. ― Reuters