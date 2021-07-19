Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon on sustained buying interest in the broader market.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 8.06 points to 1,530.54, from Friday’s close of 1,522.48.

The index opened 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,522.67.

Gainers outpaced losers at 496 versus 409, while 465 counters were unchanged, 872 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.09 billion units worth RM2.09 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.09, TNB jumped 13 sen to RM9.83, IHH Healthcare was eight sen higher at RM5.77, CIMB gained four sen to RM4.57, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM4.06 and RM8.05 respectively, while Press Metal eased three sen to RM4.82.

Among the top actives, Main Market debutant CTOS jumped 54 sen to RM1.64, Dagang Nexchange rose three sen to 78 sen, Opcom soared 10 sen to 59 sen, AT Systematization was flat at 6.5 sen, Saudee fell 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen, Kanger inched down half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and MMAG shed one sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index strengthened 53.47 points to 11,170.04, the FBMT 100 Index higher by 52.55 points to 10,876.88, and the FBM ACE trimmed 12.40 points to 7,228.17.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index widened by 69.45 points to 12,254.39, while the FBM 70 rose 51.95 points to 14,546.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved by 49.26 points to 14,945.13, the Industrial Products and Services Index was up 0.63 of-a-point to 189.23 and the Plantation Index advanced 60.32 points to 6,253.08. — Bernama