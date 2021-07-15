Sime Darby Plantation’s shares drop on news of resignations

A Sime Darby Plantation signboard is seen in Sekinchan October 31, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s (SDP) shares dropped 1.07 per cent following news that two of its human rights commission experts had resigned.

It was reported that the resignations were due to the lack of transparency — a potential setback in the company's efforts to overturn the United States' import ban.

Migrant rights activist Andy Hall and human rights lawyer Justine Nolan, who joined just six weeks ago, told Reuters that their resignations were effective on Tuesday.

In response to the resignation, SDP said it would not change its commitment to completing the assessment of the company's labour practices and ensuring independent oversight.

As at 10.25am, the company's share price fell four sen to RM3.70 with 513,200 shares transacted. — Bernama



