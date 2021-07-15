Pos Malaysia upgrades e-commerce solution as demand rises

A Pos Malaysia worker is seen delivering a parcel in this file picture taken on July 17, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Pos Malaysia Bhd said it is ready to meet Malaysia’s rising online commercial needs through its enhanced e-commerce solutions amid rapid change in the e-commerce landscape and high expectations from customers.

Pos Malaysia said its e-commerce fulfilment solution (EFS) will simplify the overall process for customers.

The newly upgraded system gives e-commerce businesses and sellers “access to an easy-to-use interface to manage their products and orders efficiently”, it said in a statement today.

“Customers are able to check inventory status, product information and real-time stock count, saving time and cost which is crucial for a successful business,” it added.

Pos Malaysia said the system upgrades will benefit existing customers as well as future e-commerce businesses.

“While the EFS is currently only offered in Peninsular Malaysia, plans are also afoot to expand the service to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Physically, to cater to the burgeoning demand, Pos Malaysia has doubled its main warehouse size in Shah Alam, which now covers 24,200 square feet,” it said.

For more information on EFS, please visit https://www.pos.com.my/business/pos-malaysia-efs.html — Bernama