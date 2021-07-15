Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Bursa Malaysia extended its gains at mid-afternoon on continued buying interest in most indices, led by the healthcare sector.

At 3.18pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.37 points better at 1,522.69 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,512.32.

The market bellwether opened 0.25 of-a-point better at 1,512.57.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 578 versus 335, while 470 counters were unchanged, 845 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.51 billion units worth RM2.13 billion.

Healthcare counters IHH Healthcare rose six sen to RM5.70, while Top Glove advanced 26 sen to RM4.02 and Hartalega grew 27 sen to RM7.53.

Meanwhile, market heavyweights Maybank and Petronas Chemicals rose one sen each to RM8.06 and RM8.04, respectively, TNB added 17 sen to RM9.79 and CIMB increased two sen to RM4.55, while Public Bank fell one sen to RM4.06.

Among the most active counters, Serba Dinamik recovered three sen to 44 sen, Pasukhas eased four sen to 19 sen, SCIB improved 6.5 sen to 71.5 sen and YBS rose four sen to 47.5 sen.

Main Market debutant Yenher Holdings fell one sen to 94 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 70.16 points higher at 11,098.65, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 67.32 points to 10,811.92, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 93.27 points to 12,169.34.

The FBM ACE perked 45.60 points to 7,150.75 and the FBM 70 went up 65.02 points to 14,423.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 30.88 points to 14,914.98 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.17 points firmer at 188.00, while the Plantation Index eased 80.89 points to 6,166.44. — Bernama