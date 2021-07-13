DHL sets up analytics hub in Johor in tie-up with Iskandar investment

General view of a DHL office in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Global logistics company DHL, in collaboration with Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB), has set up the first DHL applied analytics (DAA) hub in the country in Johor.

Located in Medini, Iskandar Puteri, the hub is DHL’s first dedicated office outside of Singapore to host business development and networking meetings “to ideate, incubate and create cutting-edge analytics projects for DHL’s clients and corporations based in Iskandar Malaysia,” IIB said in a statement.

The setting up of the hub also involves the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) as partners in the collaboration, it added.

IIB, which is majority owned by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, said the hub aims to strengthen Medini’s position as Johor’s digital and innovation centre.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad said the establishment of DAA will further develop the business ecosystem in Iskandar Puteri.

“DHL will be placing experienced data scientists at the hub to help train and develop local talents from UTM while providing data analytics solutions for their clients.

“This will further increase the 5,000 jobs created since IIB’s inception in 2006. We are delighted to establish a platform to provide our local talents with exposure and training in data analysis which is crucial for digital ecosystem building in Medini,” he said.

Despite the uncertainties brought on Covid-19, IIB is determined to ensure Iskandar Puteri remains an attractive investment location for a diverse range of sectors.

“The establishment of the DAA hub is reflective of DHL’s support to meet the region’s growth in demand for best-in-class supply chain analytics solutions and allow DHL to leverage on the strengths of Iskandar Malaysia to be closer to DHL’s customers in Malaysia,” IIB said. — Bernama