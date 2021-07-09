Boustead Plantations appoints former TDM chief as new CEO

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said Zainal Abidin Shariff was previously the group CEO of TDM Bhd from 2019 to 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Boustead Plantations Bhd has announced the appointment of Zainal Abidin Shariff, 53, as its chief executive officer (CEO) effective July 12.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said Zainal Abidin was previously the group CEO of TDM Bhd from 2019 to 2020.

Zainal Abidin graduated with Master of Finance from the RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia and holds a professional qualification in the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants Examination.

At the close of trading today, Boustead Plantations’ share price gained half-a-sen to 62 sen with 2.10 million shares traded. — Bernama