Statistics Dept: Income from e-commerce transactions surged 30pc y-o-y in Q1 2021

Mohd Uzir said in 2020, income from e-commerce rose 32.7 per cent to RM896.4 billion compared with 2019. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Income from e-commerce transactions surged 30.0 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021) to RM254.6 billion from RM195.9 billion in Q1 2020, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in 2020, income from e-commerce rose 32.7 per cent to RM896.4 billion compared with 2019.

The e-commerce income of establishments accelerated by 22.8 per cent in 2019 to RM675.4 billion as compared with 2017.

For the reference year 2019, Mohd Uzir said the e-commerce income from the local market segment increased 21.7 per cent to RM591.8 billion, while the international market increased 31.9 per cent to RM83.5 billion.

“E-commerce income by type of customers via business to business (B2B) rose 13.0 per cent to RM449.6 billion, followed by business to consumer (B2C) increased 53.3 per cent to RM194.0 billion.

“Business to government (B2G), meanwhile, grew 55.7 per cent to RM31.8 billion,” he said.

According to the chief statistician, e-commerce expenditure recorded an increase of 14.8 per cent to RM301.5 billion.

“The local market segment increased 15.3 per cent to RM269.6 billion, while the international market grew 10.8 per cent to RM31.9 billion.

“Meanwhile, e-commerce expenditure by type of market via B2B rose 14.1 per cent to RM277.6 billion, B2C increased 24.6 per cent to RM14.8 billion, and B2G grew 22.6 per cent to RM9.1 billion,” said Mohd Uzir.

Subsequently, internet usage also recorded an increase of 11.9 percentage points to 85.2 per cent, followed by computers, 7.3 percentage points to 86.2 per cent, and web presence notched a 16.1 percentage points increase to 53.9 per cent.

The information and communications, and financial and takaful/insurance sectors had fully utilised the usage of internet and computers in the business. — Bernama