Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia remains on an uptrend at mid-morning today amidst brisk buying momentum in the broader market.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.05 points to 1,534.41 from Monday’s close of 1,532.36.

The market bellwether opened 0.44 of-a-point lower at 1,531.92.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 498 to 287, while 426 counters were unchanged, 961 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.35 billion units valued at RM1.56 billion.

Heavyweights Public Bank and TNB added one sen each to RM4.13 and RM9.74, respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.13 and CIMB was flat at RM4.61.

Meanwhile, Maybank eased three sen to RM8.10, IHH Healthcare declined four sen to RM5.58 and Hong Leong Bank shed eight sen to RM18.72.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik appreciated 5.5 sen to 54 sen, Kumpulan Jetson added 1.5 sen to 57 sen, Widad improved three sen to 42.5 sen, Sapura Energy and MMAG were flat at 13 sen and 14 sen, respectively, while Metronic eased 1.5 sen to six sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 34.43 points to 11,184.15, the FBMT 100 Index increased 26.25 points to 10,884.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 50.59 points to 12,213.86, the FBM ACE expanded by 93.99 points to 7,423.01, and the FBM 70 was 80.51 points stronger at 14,477.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 19.66 points to 15,097.36, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.98 of-a-point to 189.0, and the Plantation Index gained 9.98 points to 6,391.55. — Bernama