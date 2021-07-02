MSBC sets up Malaysia-Singapore task force to boost economic recovery

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Malaysia-Singapore Business Council (MSBC) has established a Malaysia-Singapore private sector task force in an effort to boost economic recovery post-pandemic.

In a joint statement today, it said the task force, headed by co-chairs of MSBC, was to compile business inputs from both Malaysian and Singaporean businesses for submission to the governments.

The council said as the private sector conduit for Malaysian and Singaporean businesses, it recognised the important role it could play in contributing private sector feedback for post-pandemic economic recovery.

Chairman and senior partner of Zaid Ibrahim and Co Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani said Malaysia-Singapore business ties were significant for the region and the council was committed to helping both governments in speeding up the economic recovery between the two countries.

“We hope through the collective feedback that we will gather, MSBC will strive and continue to work as a team to go further together,” said YCH Group executive chairman Dr Robert Yap.

The council also strongly urged the governments of both countries to expedite cross-border travel initiatives to facilitate business travel arrangement between both closely connected neighbours.

“As the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border is vital to ease mobility of business people, the council greatly welcomed efforts by both the governments of Malaysia and Singapore to work towards recognising each other’s Covid-19 vaccine certificates, with a view to facilitating cross-border travel,” it said. — Bernama