PUC Bhd leads consortium’s bid for digital bank licence

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — PUC Bhd has collaborated with two state governments and a conglomerate (the consortium) to submit an application for a digital bank licence to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The consortium was formed under the digital banking framework issued by BNM and its members recognise the gap presented by the under-served segments which include micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and B40 segment consumers in Malaysia.

“It will focus on services and tools to meet the financial needs of these target segments.

“PUC’s advanced digital ecosystem, Presto, encompasses e-commerce, logistics, e-wallet, loyalty, financing and payment solutions which will form a natural complement to the digital bank and enable it to drive innovation and boost digital transformation through its service offerings,” PUC said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama