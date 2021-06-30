Bank Negara: Local financial markets affected by domestic, external factors in May

BNM said the imposition of stricter containment measures amid rising Covid-19 cases domestically led to further concerns over the economic outlook and increased risk aversion towards domestic financial assets. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The domestic financial markets were affected by both domestic and external factors in May, while investor sentiment was affected by the uncertainty surrounding the course of the pandemic in the region, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said.

BNM said the imposition of stricter containment measures amid rising Covid-19 cases domestically led to further concerns over the economic outlook and increased risk aversion towards domestic financial assets.

“Consequently, the FBM KLCI declined by 1.1 per cent and the ringgit depreciated by 0.8 per cent against the US dollar,” the central bank said in a statement today.

The 10-year Malaysian Government Securities’ yield increased by nine basis points, driven by expectations of increased domestic fiscal stimulus to support economic activity, it said.

In addition, “signs of higher inflation and forthcoming discussions by the US Federal Reserve to taper asset purchases led to bouts of increases in long-term US Treasury yields, which spilled over to yields in emerging market economies, including Malaysia”.

Banks have remained well capitalised to withstand potential stress and sustain credit intermediation in the economy.

“Despite a marginal decline in capital ratios, banks’ excess capital buffers remained strong at RM119.9 billion as at May 2021.

“Asset quality in the banking system remained intact and banks continued to facilitate repayment assistance to viable borrowers facing temporary financial difficulties.

“Overall, gross and net impaired loans ratios remained broadly stable at 1.6 per cent and 1.0 per cent respectively.

“Total provisions set aside against potential credit losses stood at 1.8 per cent of total banking system loans,” BNM said.

On financing growth, the central bank said May’s net financing growth was broadly sustained at 4.8 per cent versus 4.9 per cent in April, reflecting the stable outstanding loan growth amid moderation in outstanding corporate bond growth of 7.2 per cent in May, compared to 7.7 per cent in April.

“Outstanding household loan growth was 6.1 per cent compared to 6.2 per cent in April, however, both loan disbursements and repayments declined across most purposes, partly reflecting the implementation of movement control order 3.0.

“For businesses, outstanding loan growth was sustained at 0.4 per cent since April amid subdued working capital loan growth,” it added. — Bernama