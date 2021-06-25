Bursa Malaysia ends mixed, FBM KLCI up 3.97 points

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed today as its key index closed higher on buying support among the heavyweights, led by Press Metal, while the broader market showed a negative trend.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.97 points to end the week at 1,559.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,555.71.

The market bellwether, which opened 0.45 of-a-point better at 1,556.16, fluctuated between 1,556.16 and 1,563.47 throughout the day’s session.

Press Metal gained 17 sen to RM4.88 with 10.09 million shares changing hands, lifting the composite index by a substantial 2.525 points.

However, the broader market saw losers outpacing gainers 657 to 344, while 441 counters were unchanged, 787 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 5.41 billion units valued at RM2.56 billion today, from 5.21 billion units worth RM3.03 billion yesterday.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the FBM KLCI closed 0.3 per cent higher as investors did some bottom-fishing after the drop seen on the previous day.

The daily gain on Bursa was also in conformity with the rise in other regional markets such as the Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Taiwan.

“Overall optimism in markets came from Joe Biden’s move to embrace a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal which could propel economic growth.

“On further scrutiny, gains on the FBM KLCI was contributed mainly by oil and gas counters such as Petronas Dagangan and Dialog, which ended 3.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent higher during the day respectively as Brent crude oil price hovered around US$75 per barrel,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.19, Tenaga gained three sen to RM9.90, IHH rose four sen to RM5.65 while PetChem was flat at RM8.00.

Maybank and CIMB slipped one sen each to RM8.19 and RM4.69 respectively.

Of the actives, MMAG shed two sen to 14.5 sen, Serba Dinamik fell 12.5 sen to 41 sen, Sanichi eased 1.5 sen to four sen, Focus Dynamics inched up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen while KNM was flat at 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 8.76 points higher at 11,334.4, the FBMT 100 Index increased 12.32 points to 11,045.1, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 18.14 points to 12,385.76.

The FBM ACE fell 132.52 points to 7,221.8 and the FBM 70 erased 45.45 points to 14,619.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 11.8 points for 15,279.71, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.84 of-a-point to 187.98, and the Plantation Index gained 5.33 points to 6,522.4.

Main Market volume decreased to 3.05 billion shares valued at RM2.13 billion from 3.37 billion shares worth RM2.62 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover reduced to 249.59 million units valued at RM24.79 million from 297.64 million units valued at RM26.64 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market widened to 2.11 billion shares worth RM408.49 million from 1.53 billion shares valued at RM374.56 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 483.29 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (730.72 billion), construction (98.62 million), technology (341.56 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (55.99 million), property (240.91 million), plantation (21.13 million), REITs (4.67 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (834.88 million), healthcare (54.55 million), telecommunications and media (109.39 million), transportation and logistics (57.0 million), and utilities (16.66 million). — Bernama