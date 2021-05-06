MyEG bags Mimos contract to provide service desk for vaccine traceability system

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — MY E.G. SERVICES BHD (MyEG) has received a letter of acceptance from the national applied research and development agency, Mimos Bhd, for the provision of service desk and related services for a vaccine traceability system.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the digital services provider said the tenure of the project is from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, with an option to extend for a further one year.

“The total value of the project for the first year is about RM400,000, while the optional extension is valued at RM250,000,” said MyEG.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2021, and onwards, it added. — Bernama