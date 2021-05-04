Stats Dept: Malaysia’s export, import unit value indices up in March

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in the export unit value index was reflected by the growth in all sections, particularly mineral fuels, animal, vegetable oils and fats, as well as machinery and transport equipment.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Malaysia’s export and import unit value indices registered positive growth month-on-month in March 2021 of 2.2 per cent and one per cent respectively, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in the export unit value index was reflected by the growth in all sections, particularly mineral fuels, animal, vegetable oils and fats, as well as machinery and transport equipment.

“Similarly, the export volume index increased by a double-digit growth of 17.3 per cent in March 2021, contributed by the increases in the index of manufactured goods (+31.4 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (+25.4 per cent), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+18.3 per cent),” he said in a statement in conjunction with the release of the External Trade Indices for March 2021 today.

He said the seasonally adjusted export volume index registered a marginal increase to 163.1 points from 162.7 points.

“When compared to the previous year, both the export unit value and volume indices rose 2.3 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the growth in import unit value index in March 2021 was contributed by the better performance of the index of mineral fuels, machinery and transport equipment, and manufactured goods.

The import volume index grew 14.8 per cent in March 2021 as compared to the preceding month, contributed by the expansion in the index of chemicals, machinery and transport equipment, and manufactured goods.

“The seasonally adjusted import volume index in March 2021 expanded 3.3 per cent 162.4 points from 157.2 points,” he said.

On year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, he said the import unit value index declined marginally by 0.5 per cent while import volume index expanded 19.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, DoSM also reported that Malaysia’s terms of trade rose 1.2 per cent month-on-month to 102.8 points in March 2021 from 101.5 points to 102.8 points.

“On y-o-y basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade also remained positive at 2.9 per cent from 99.9 points in March of the previous year,” it added. — Bernama