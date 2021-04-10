Young Agropreneur Programme opens up opportunities for Malaysian youths, says deputy minister

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi is seen during his interview with Malay Mail in Kota Baru March 22, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KANGAR, April 10 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) is organising a Young Agropreneur Programme (PAM) to provide basic exposure for youths who are keen to venture into agriculture.

Mafi Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the programme is to provide fundamental skills to youths aged from 18 to 40 years old who are interested in making a career in agriculture.

‘’Those interested can contact a nearby Agriculture Department to obtain information and advice,’’ he told reporters here, today.

He told reporters launching the Perlis Young Agropreneur Tour (JAM) Programme at Hotel Seri Malaysia.

Che Abdullah said the programme encompassed cultivation, livestock, fisheries, food industries, agro-tourism and marketing.

For this year, he said the government has allocated RM15 million to help 750 young entrepreneurs in the country under the Young Agropreneurs Grant (GAM) scheme.

Last year, he said 6,908 young agropreneurs nationwide received grants totalling RM121.97 million. — Bernama