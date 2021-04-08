Airbus and Malaysia Airlines extend widebody Flight Hour Services Components contract

The agreement was signed in the capital by Malaysia Airlines Chief Operations Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi (pic) and Airbus President Asia-Pacific Anand Stanley. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 ― Airbus and Malaysia Airlines have signed an extension of their Flight Hour Services Components (FHS-C) contract for the carrier's A330 and A350 fleets, as an outcome from Malaysia Airlines’ recently completed restructuring exercise.

The agreement was signed in the capital by Malaysia Airlines Chief Operations Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi and Airbus President Asia-Pacific Anand Stanley.

The multi-year extension covers technical support by Airbus for the airline’s existing widebody fleet of A350s, A330s, as well as A330-200Fs operated by MASKargo, Airbus said in a statement.

FHS-C provides component services, including spare pool access, on-site-stock at the main base, as well as components engineering and repairs.

Through FHS-C, Airbus guarantees parts availability and secures aircraft technical performance, thanks to high-quality standards and component engineering.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Airbus and trust the brand to provide the vital technical support for our widebody fleet.

“As we move forward as an airline and share our Malaysian hospitality worldwide, the Airbus aircraft we fly will become a symbol of reliability and consistency,” said Malaysia Airlines Chief Operations Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

“We are pleased to continue our close relationship with Malaysia Airlines with the extension of this FHS agreement, especially in these challenging times, Airbus strives to provide value-added and tailor-made solutions to our airline partners to help them ensure increased operational reliability,” said Anand Stanley, President Airbus Asia-Pacific. ― Bernama