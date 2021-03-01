Hong Kong shares bounce back from heavy sell-off

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.63 per cent, or 472.36 points, to 29,452.57. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

HONG KONG, March 1 — Hong Kong shares rallied today along with other Asian markets as bargain-buyers moved in following last week’s steep losses, with sentiment buoyed by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.63 per cent, or 472.36 points, to 29,452.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.21 per cent, or 42.32 points, to 3,551.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 2.42 per cent, or 55.48 points, to 2,349.17. — Bernama