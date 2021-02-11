Grab Malaysia aims to create equal access to income via digital economy

Grab Malaysia is aiming to create equal access to income while encouraging supplementary income opportunities via the digital economy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — In a bid to tackle underemployment, Grab Malaysia is aiming to create equal access to income while encouraging supplementary income opportunities via the digital economy.

Managing director Sean Goh said as a homegrown technology enabler and proponent of the digital economy, the initiative is aimed at creating new income opportunities with public and private partners coming together to improve livelihoods amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe the key solution would be to facilitate access and alleviate barriers to these flexible income opportunities.

“Grab Malaysia plans to work more seamlessly with the government and other relevant parties for Malaysians to access better flexible and supplementary incomes through the National Employment Council (NEC),” he told Bernama today.

Goh said more focus will be given to those finding alternative ways of earning, especially people with disabilities, retirees and single parents with the support of the government and other industry partners.

He noted that the company recently refreshed its GrabBenefits programme to include initiatives to upskill and improve the financial resilience of more than 120,000 drivers and delivery partners.

GrabBenefits is a first-of-its-kind benefits programme for Malaysia’s gig economy aimed at safeguarding the livelihoods and welfare of Grab’s driver and delivery partners.

In addition, the company had garnered over RM130 million in sales to help businesses stay afloat through the Shop Malaysia Online initiative, an e-commerce drive introduced under the National Economic Recovery Plan, as well as other initiatives under the ePenjana programme.

“Today, we are honoured to be a part of our government’s NEC initiative, working together with private partners to improve livelihoods amid the unprecedented pandemic,” Sean said.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin held a virtual NEC meeting with representatives from the corporate sector, education and industry players to work together and address the rising unemployment rate through initiatives under Budget 2021.

Sean said continuous efforts will be taken in creating awareness and visibility for local entrepreneurs, and to equip them with the tools to thrive in the digital economy.

He added that Grab Malaysia is committed to putting in the hard work alongside the government, community and like-minded industry partners to create even more equal opportunities in the service industry. — Bernama