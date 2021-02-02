Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 525 to 490, while 418 counters were unchanged, 687 untraded and 12 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today with investors picking up buying momentum in line with advanced US stocks.

The government’s assurance that it will not impose a total lockdown to support economic recovery and wellbeing of the people provided positive sentiment to the equities.

At 11.17am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 16.63 points to 1,583.03.

The index opened 8.63 points higher at 1,575.03 compared with Friday’s close of 1,566.40.

The market was closed yesterday for the Federal Territory Day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 525 to 490, while 418 counters were unchanged, 687 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.18 billion units worth RM2.02 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose 13 sen to RM7.94, Top Glove surged 18 sen to RM6.92, Petronas Chemicals gained 19 sen to RM6.90, and Petronas Gas was 12 sen higher at RM16.16.

Of the actives, Iris Corp, which secured a government project last week, fell 3.5 sen to 40 sen, GPA Holdings slipped 2.5 sen to 8.5 sen, while Trive Property gained 6.5 sen to 22.5 sen and EA Holdings was half-a-sen better at three sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 105.40 points to 11,469.21, the FBMT 100 Index increased 108.04 points to 11,212.97, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 133.73 points to 13,004.60.

The FBM 70 advanced 105.37 points to 14,852.71 but the FBM ACE contracted 193.40 points to 10,839.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 115.22 points to 14,579.28, the Plantation Index rose 53.95 points to 7,151.84, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.97 points to 171.16.

At opening today, two counters Mestron Holdings Bhd and Coastal Contracts Bhd were halted for one hour from 9am to 10am. — Bernama