Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Earlier today, BNM conducted two conventional money market tenders. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system increased marginally to RM36.2 billion from RM35.73 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM19.6 billion from RM28.03 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted two conventional money market tenders, one Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender and a Commodity Murabahah Programme tender.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM35.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.6 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

BNM had also revised the conventional overnight tender to RM35.4 billion from RM34.7 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama