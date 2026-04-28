KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Selected food prices in Malaysia remain broadly stable, with cost-of-living pressures still contained despite early signs of rising input costs, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today.

He said most food items are continuing to move within a controlled range, with only modest price changes recorded.

“For the period from 20 to 22 April 2026, selected food prices remained on a controlled trend, with price changes kept below 10 per cent,” he said in an online global supply briefing today.

He said the average price of standard chicken rose by 3.3 per cent to RM9.70 per kilogramme, while Grade C chicken eggs increased by 7.3 per cent to RM3.93 per 10 pieces.

However, he said beef prices declined by 3.8 per cent to RM35.92 per kilogramme.

MORE TO COME