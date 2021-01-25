Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 1,070 to 185, while 308 counters were unchanged, 555 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower at mid-afternoon, driven by consistent profit taking in selected heavyweights on growing concerns over the global economic outlook, dealer said.

As at 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 10.61 points to 1,586.13.

The index opened 3.80 points higher at 1,600.54 compared with last Friday’s close of 1,596.74.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 1,070 to 185, while 308 counters were unchanged, 555 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.67 billion units worth RM3.08 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was 3.0 sen lower at RM7.97, Public Bank lost 24 sen to RM21.42, Petronas Chemicals fell 36 sen to RM6.99 and TNB shed 5.0 sen to RM9.73, but Top Glove improved 14 sen to RM6.39.

Of the actives, DNeX went up 3.5 sen to 29.5 sen and Luster Industries rose one sen to 19.5 sen while QES slipped 2.5 sen to 35.5 sen and XOX eased half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 129.65 points to 11,433.97, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 111.85 points to 11,182.91, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 129.43 points weaker at 12,919.52.

The FBM 70 shrank 290.75 points to 14,610.93 and the FBM ACE decreased 196.46 points to 10,561.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 189.58 points to 14,696.08, the Plantation Index declined 11.28 points to 7,211.88, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 5.75 points to 171.60. — Bernama