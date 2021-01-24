Foreign companies remain committed, value long-term partnership with Malaysia

Foreign companies that have invested in the country said they remain committed to the country as they value and appreciate the long-term partnership with the Malaysian government . ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Foreign companies that have invested in the country said they remain committed to the country as they value and appreciate the long-term partnership with the Malaysian government and look forward to many more years of success.

On the re-implementation of the movement control order (MCO 2.0) and the Emergency proclamation to contain the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, many of the companies said the development had not affected their confidence in investing in the country.

Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Daniel Bernbeck said German investors in Malaysia mostly show a tendency to continue with their pre-existing investment plans as most of these investments are in high technology and have a long planning phase that started two to three years back.

He said the arrangement cannot be suddenly stopped, reversed or changed, and this applies to many big players and multinational companies.

“At the moment, most companies will not make new plans for investment in Malaysia before the MCO or the immediate effects of the pandemic have ended.

“They will most likely wait until the clouds have disappeared,” he told Bernama.

He said the implementation of MCO is quite challenging for the members particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Though the MCO 2.0 was predicted, it took some time for the new standard operating procedures to be ready.

“And we had to wait for the government’s announcement on which companies would be allowed to operate as well as get the rules and regulations translated into English,” he said.

Bernbeck said where the state of emergency is concerned, the main issue is related to the legal protection of assets and property for private companies.

“Securing their investment is very important for the SMEs as they provide high employment by their sheer numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, German-based medical technology company B. Braun, with its ethos of protecting and improving the health of people, said it would support all efforts by the government to safeguard the health of Malaysians.

“We understand that the recently declared MCO 2.0 and state of emergency are moves by the government to contain and reduce the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in the country,” the company told Bernama.

Established in Penang in 1972, B. Braun Medical Industries is a pioneer foreign investor which has evolved into the nexus for the medical device industry in Malaysia.

Just last year, the company has expanded its portfolio of testing capabilities for healthcare solutions related to intravenous access, surgical technologies, intravenous systems, central venous puncture and pain control in Penang.

To date, B. Braun has made a total investment of over RM4.4 billion, with its production facilities occupying 193,285 square metres, including an acquisition of 45,360 square metres in 2016.

“These investments signify the planned stability and longevity of the company in Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama