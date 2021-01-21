Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at midday

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 698 to 316, while 447 counters were unchanged, 660 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session in the negative territory due to prevalent selling in the conventional and Syariah mid-sized capitalisation shares.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 3.37 points to 1,598.17 after increasing 6.89 points to 1,608.43 at the opening, compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,601.54.

The index moved between 1,595.94 and 1,615.22 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 698 to 316, while 447 counters were unchanged, 660 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.84 billion units worth RM2.19 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.11 and Public Bank added 18 sen to RM21.50.

Meanwhile, PetChem shed 18 sen to RM7.36, Tenaga eased four sen to RM9.92 and Top Glove was eight sen lower at RM6.06.

Of the actives, Lambo was flat at three sen, HPP improved 19 sen to 90 sen, Dagang Nexchange added four sen to 26.5 sen, AT Systematization rose one sen to 18.5 sen and Fintec Global rose half-a-sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 30.36 points to 11,564.3, the FBMT 100 Index was 25.42 points lower at 11,296.44, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 49.15 points weaker at 13,032.21.

The FBM 70 dropped 39.63 points to 14,870.94 and the FBM ACE fell 14.96 points to 10,835.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 18.2 points to 14,894.63, the Plantation Index rose 28.86 points to 7,271.65, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.83 points to 177.93. — Bernama