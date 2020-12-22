Felda says not looking to maintain FGV’s listing status on Bursa

The FGV logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) does not intend to maintain the listing status of FGV Holdings Bhd on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia upon mandatory takeover offer.

In a press release issued by Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) on behalf of the Felda, it said in the event Felda receives valid acceptances resulting in Felda and its associates holding in aggregate 90 per cent or more of the FGV shares, an immediate announcement will be made by FGV.

Upon such announcement, Bursa Securities will suspend the trading in FGV shares immediately upon expiry of five market days from the closing date.

Thereafter, Felda will submit a request to FGV to take the necessary procedures to withdraw its listing status from the Official List in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Listing Requirements.

“Bursa Securities may its discretion impose additional conditions for the withdrawal of FGV’s listing status from the Official List.

“If the delisting of FGV from the Official List is successful, FGV shares will no longer be quoted and traded on the Main Market of Bursa Securities,” it said.

On financial resources, Maybank IB said Felda had confirmed that it has sufficient financial resources to satisfy full acceptance of the offer.

Felda has also confirmed that the offer will not fail due to insufficient financial capability and that every holder who wishes to accept the offer will be paid in full by cash.

On Dec 8, 2020 Felda entered into two conditional share purchase agreement (CSPAs) with vendors - Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) and Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd to purchase a total equity interest of 13.88 per cent representing 506.19 million shares for a total cash consideration of RM658.04 million or RM1.30 per FGV share.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the collective shareholding of Felda and persons acting in concert with it in FGV will increase to 50.49 per cent from 36.61 per cent previously.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 218(2) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 and Paragraph 4.01(a) of the Rules on Take-overs, Mergers and Compulsory Acquisitions, Felda is obliged to extend an unconditional mandatory takeover offer to acquire all the remaining FGV shares. ― Bernama