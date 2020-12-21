YTL Communication partners Shopee to offer free 5GB data

Head of Shopee Mall Kenneth Soh said Yes users are required to spend a minimum of RM50 on the platform, and the redemption voucher for the 5GB free data will be delivered via the Shopee app at the end of the month. — Picture via Facebook/Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — YTL Communication Sdn Bhd and e-commerce platform Shopee has collaborated to introduce a reward programme, Kasi Up, where Yes prepaid and postpaid users can earn 5GB of free data when they spend RM50 on Shopee’s platform.

YTL Communications managing director Datuk Yeoh Seok Hong said the partnership with Shopee aims to create a virtuous cycle of consumption, by enabling the rakyat to get more value in return for every ringgit they spend.

He said the rapid digitisation of the consumer buying experience this year requires forward-looking businesses to explore new ways of meeting and exceeding consumer expectations in the digital space, including helping the rakyat to stretch their ringgit further.

“Our mission to help the nation digitise with the most affordable plans in the market began with the launch of our Kasi Up initiative last week.

“We need to help the people embrace the digital economy, to be online. It is about making data accessible and affordable, and about the democratisation of e-commerce... taking the best of telco, and putting it in the retail space,” he told reporters after the virtual presentation of the initiative today.

Meanwhile, head of Shopee Mall Kenneth Soh said Yes users are required to spend a minimum of RM50 on the platform, and the redemption voucher for the 5GB free data will be delivered via the Shopee app at the end of the month.

Additionally, those who spend RM120 in December 2020 will be rewarded with 10GB of free data in January 2021.

“To get started, Yes users are required to link their ShopeeID on the MyYes app, and users can redeem their free data by entering the voucher code on the same app.

“This Databack promo is available for both Yes Kasi Up postpaid and prepaid users. However, the redeemed free data will not increase your plan’s validity and you will need to maintain a minimum top up of RM15/month for Prepaid 15,” he said.

He added that the voucher code has a validity period of four months, and the free data comes with a 30-day validity period and multiple redemptions.

“The vouchers are stackable and will be utilised based on the order they are claimed,” he added.

Commenting on the growth of e-commerce, Soh said it is expected to continue to increase in 2021, post-Covid-19, as consumers are gradually switching from offline to online purchases.

“I am sure the growth will be higher this year, following the investment in the country’s network infrastructure and initiatives such as Yes Kasi Up and others,” he said. — Bernama