Bursa Malaysia continues upward momentum at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 638 to 376 while 442 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and 80 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Bursa Malaysia continued its upward momentum at mid-morning with gains almost across the board except for the financial sector.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.0 points higher at 1,612.59 compared with Friday’s close of 1,607.59.

The index opened 0.82 of-a-point lower at 1,606.77.

Volume stood at 3.49 billion shares worth RM1.72 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank jumped 82 sen to RM17.84, IOI rose 13 sen to RM4.53 and Petronas Gas gained 40 sen to RM17.12.

In contrast, CIMB lost 12 sen to RM3.71, Petronas Dagangan declined 56 sen to RM21.44, Public Bank dropped 14 sen to RM18.46 and Maybank was one sen lower at RM8.28.

Among actives, AT Systematization and Kanger International were unchanged at 20 sen and 18.5 sen respectively, while Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 53.16 points to 11,595.19, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 49.03 points to 11,370.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 100.12 points to 13,369.03, the FBM 70 rose 118.12 points to 14,858.51 and the FBM ACE added 188.37 points to 10,777.86.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.32 points to 163.80, the Plantation Index was 126.67 points stronger at 7,362.56 and the Financial Services Index slipped 2.8 points to 14,260.30. — Bernama