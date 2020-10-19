Vehicle sales surge 26pc in September 2020, says MAA

A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Vehicle sales in Malaysia surged 26 per cent to 56,444 vehicles in September this year from 44,666 units in the same month last year, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

The MAA said sales of passenger vehicles jumped to 51,422 units in September 2020 from 40,267 in September 2019 and sales of commercial vehicles also increased to 5,022 from 4,399.

On a month-on-month basis, sales volume for September 2020 also rose seven per cent from August 2020, it said.

“The higher sales volume in September 2020 was attributable to the on-going promotional campaigns by car companies, as well as higher production of models in September 2020,” it said in a statement today.

However, for the first nine months of the year, the MAA said the sales slipped 23 per cent to 341,489 units against 442,985 in the same period last year.

In terms of total production, the MAA said 51,987 vehicles were produced in September 2020 compared with 45,101 units in the same month a year earlier.

“The production of passenger vehicles rose to 49,966 units in September 2020 versus 42,369 in September 2019, while the production of commercial vehicles shrank to 2,021 units from 2,732 previously,” it said.

On outlook for October 2020, the MAA expects the sales volume to be lower than that in September 2020 due to the implementation the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), as well as consumer sentiment which remained cautious following the end of the loan moratorium on Sept 30, 2020.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are being placed under the CMCO from Oct 14-27, while in Sabah it is being enforced from Oct 13-26. — Bernama