Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to provide global opportunities

Artist impression of the Pavilion currently in construction. — Courtesy of Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled for Oct 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, is expected to provide companies with the opportunity to access global markets by joining its weekly business programmes planned for the global event.

In a statement today, Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) said the Malaysia Pavilion will host 26 weekly thematic business programmes during the world exposition (expo) where companies can participate in showcases, business-matching sessions, forums and talks for free.

“There will also be 200 free-of-charge showcase booths for companies.

“Companies, including those in green technology products and services, can get more information by registering at virtual.igem.my and visiting the Malaysia Pavilion booth at the International Hall of the virtual International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2020,” it said.

The 11th installation of IGEM 2020 is being held virtually from Oct 19–23, 2020.

Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, and MGTC, the co-organiser of IGEM 2020, as the implementing agency.

MGTC chief executive officer, Tan Sri Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said IGEM 2020 is a good platform for Malaysia to promote the nation’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as MGTC’s annual signature event will feature over 100 exhibitor booths from 22 countries, with a target of 10,000 visitors.

“We are reaching out to companies looking to expand their business and to export, to be part of our business delegation at Expo 2020 (Dubai), including green products and services companies that can join the four weekly programmes with MGTC as the lead agency,” he said.

He added that the four weekly programmes are the Sustainable Construction and Infrastructure Week; Eco Products and Services Week; Climate Resilient, Smart and Low Carbon Cities Week; and the Circular Economy Week. — Bernama