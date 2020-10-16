FGV expands bulking facility to cater to market demand

FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the additional tanks attested to the team’s expertise in handling edible and non-edible vegetable oil products. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — FGV Holdings Bhd has expanded its bulking facility by adding six new vegetable oil storage tanks to cater for increasing market demand and to fulfil the government’s B20 biodiesel mandate for the transport sector.

FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the additional tanks attested to the team’s expertise in handling edible and non-edible vegetable oil products.

It complements a fully computerised system, stringent quantity and quality controls, strict security and safety measures, as well as comprehensive receipt-storage-dispatch facilities, he added.

“FGV Johor Bulkers Sdn Bhd (FJB) is one of the most well-equipped terminals to handle all types of storage and cargo movement needs. Moving forward, FGV plans to expand its bulking business overseas and we are exploring the best options available,” Haris Fadzilah said in a statement today.

FGV operates its bulking and storage business through its subsidiary FJB, which handles 25 per cent of Malaysia’s total palm oil exports and provides tank space solutions for international vegetable oil traders to conduct business worldwide.

The group said four of the tanks located in Pasir Gudang, Johor with 10,400 tonnes capacity completed in August 2020, and two tanks with 5,200 tonnes capacity in Port Klang, Selangor completed in February 2020, are ready for use.

Nine additional tanks in Tanjung Langsat, Johor with 20,000 tonnes capacity are currently under construction and will be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

In 2019, FJB marked a historical moment when the company ventured into the handling of basic chemicals in line with its strategy to expand the group’s business beyond vegetable oils.

FGV said that by 2021, FJB is anticipated to handle more than 80,000 tonnes per year of basic chemicals at its dedicated facilities in Tanjung Langsat as demand increases.

FJB also operates two warehouses for the storage of palm kernel expellers, palm kernel shells and grains. — Bernama