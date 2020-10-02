Rubber glove counters lift Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon

At 3pm today, the benchmark index added 1.14 points to 1,497.91 after opening 1.93 point lower at 1,494.84. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Buying in healthcare heavyweights, led by Hartalega and Top Glove, boosted Bursa Malaysia into positive territory at mid-afternoon.

Altogether, the two counters contributed 10.28 points to the composite index.

At 3pm today, the benchmark index added 1.14 points to 1,497.91 after opening 1.93 point lower at 1,494.84.

However, on the broader market, selling pressure among the small and mid-cap stocks saw losers overpowering gainers 665 to 326, while 370 counters were unchanged, 736 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.85 billion units worth RM2.69 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank erased five sen to RM7.13, Public Bank declined 10 sen to RM15.68, Top Glove advanced 26 sen to RM8.69 and Hartalega jumped 86 sen to RM17.12.

Among the actives, XOX was flat at 11.5 sen, Bintai Kinden slipped one sen to 65.5 sen, Iris Corp fell 1.5 sen to 31 sen but Kanger International was half-a-sen higher at 15 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 5.09 points to 10,803.71 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 38.88 points to 12,891.45.

The FBM 70 improved 16.68 points to 14,168.34, the FBM ACE soared 111.20 points to 9,970.01 and the FBMT 100 Index added 9.24 points to 10,631.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 61.56 points to 12,375.13, the Plantation Index gave up 38.84 points to 6,876.65 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.99 point to 136.54. — Bernama