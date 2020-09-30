Public Mutual declares RM119m distributions for 11 funds

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 160 unit trust funds under its management and is an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Public Mutual Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Bank, has declared more than RM119 million distributions for 11 funds for the financial year ending September 30, 2020.

In a statement today, it said leading the gross distribution are Public Enterprises Bond Fund at 4.75 sen per unit, followed by Public Islamic Global Equity Fund (three sen per unit), Public e-Flexi Allocation Fund (two sen per unit), Public Singapore Equity Fund (1.5 sen per unit) and Public Advantage Growth Equity Fund (one sen per unit).

The other funds are Public Islamic Enterprises Equity Fund (0.75 sen per unit), Public Islamic Advantage Growth Equity Fund (0.75 sen per unit), Public US Equity Fund (0.75 sen per unit), Public Strategic Balanced Fund (0.75 sen per unit), PB Global Equity Fund (two sen per unit) and PB SmallCap Growth Fund (one sen per unit).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 160 unit trust funds under its management and is an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

As at end-August 2020, the size of the funds managed by the company was RM95.6 billion. — Bernama