E-wallet service provider Boost helps micro, SMEs move business online

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21— Homegrown e-wallet service provider Boost has launched an e-commerce campaign to help micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) simplify their online business by adapting to the new normal.

Boost said this is a suitable avenue for Boost to help and train businesses to digitise to access larger markets while simplifying the payment process.

The move is expected to drive businesses to achieve higher growth and productivity, as well as derive side benefits in the form of advertising and promotional assistance by Boost, in addition to zero start-up costs.

During the campaign period until Sept 30, participating traders have the opportunity to receive rewards and benefits worth RM1,500.

“Boost will help merchants digitise and move from offline to online by providing their own e-commerce catalog and integrated with Boost Payment Link feature for a seamless end-to-end online experience.

“This feature allows merchants to display products that buyers can easily see, place an order then pay quickly and easily through the Boost app,” it said in a statement.

The Boost Payment Link is a new innovation that allow merchants to receive payments via email, SMS or Whatsapp.

Boost chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah said the framework, laid through the government and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) initiative, would give MSMEs access to innovative digital solutions that were easy to use and could help businesses not only recover quickly but grow in the new normal.

“Boost also offers digital financial services such as micro financing and business protection with our upcoming SME and micro (enterprise) insurance products,” he said.

Mohd Khairil said traders could apply for micro financing of up to RM20,000 through a partner — Aspirasi, a digital financing provider, without a refund for the first six months through Aspirasi Assist.

“With the availability of affordable and easily accessible microfinance, businesses can focus on restarting operations with the new normal fortified by financial resilience,” he added.

Traders interested in joining the PKSM Boost merchant community can register online at this link. — Bernama