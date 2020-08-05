Affin Bank comes up with assistance programme for post-moratorium customers

The Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (FAIR) programme is aimed at those who have been impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A financial assistance initiative is being rolled out by Affin Bank Berhad and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad for their customers once the six-month loan moratorium ends on September 30.

The Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (FAIR) programme is aimed at those who have been impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and is a specially customised and supportive financial assistance solution for both individual customers, as well as small and medium enterprises and corporate customers.

Affin Bank Berhad group CEO and president Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said affected customers are encouraged to approach the bank and be considered for assistance or relief for their personal or business circumstances.

“With this relief programme, our affected customers will be able to defer their loan repayments, request for reduced instalments or restructure their loans for a certain period, on a case by case basis, to help them through this recovery period of the Covid-19.

“Our customers matter to us, we would like to help them manage their financial commitments better and more efficiently during this period and in the coming months,” he said in a statement.

Customers can reach out to the contact centre at 03-8230 2222, visit any nearest Affin Bank or Affin Islamic branch, or send an e-mail to [email protected]. Further information on FAIR is available online at www.affinbank.com.my, www.affinislamic.com.my and www.affinonline.com.