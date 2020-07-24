Bursa Malaysia retreats at midmorning

Bursa Malaysia backtracked at mid-morning as decliners overtook gainers in almost all indices. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia backtracked at mid-morning as decliners overtook gainers in almost all indices.

As at 11am, the main index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined by 13.50 points to 1,592.92, after opening 3.12 points lower from yesterday’s close of 1,606.42.

On the overall index, the ACE market maintained its positive momentum, increasing by 0.09 per cent, while the utilities index rose by 0.84 per cent.

However, other indices were in the red, with energy recording the biggest decline.

Market breadth was negative as losers trumped gainers 545 to 325, while 373 counters were unchanged, 757 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.27 billion units worth RM2.14 billion.

Of the heavyweights, 27 out of 30 counters were on a downtrend, led by Petronas Chemicals which fell by 21 sen to RM6.20, followed by Public Bank which declined 22 sen to RM17.70, and Sime Darby Plantation which shed 11 sen to RM5.14.

Among the actives, Nexgram was up two sen to six sen while Bioalpha, Eduspec and Vivocom were flat at 31 sen, two sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

Pharmaniaga slid by 23 sen to RM3.80, reversing its upward notches over the past few days which was supported by positive vaccine news.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged down 80.75 points to 11,301.83, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 82.39 points to 11,143.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 84.05 points weaker at 13,146.15.

The FBM 70 inched down 57.40 points to 14,217.47 and the FBM ACE was 7.62 points better at 7,916.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 99.06 points to 13,415.58, the Plantation Index weakened 35.48 points to 7,084.36 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.68 points to 139.94. — Bernama