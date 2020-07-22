Farm Fresh to introduce four new products by year-end

Workers processing milk at the Holstein Milk Company milk processing factory, which produces local dairy brand Farm Fresh in Rompin, June 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Holstein Milk Company, which produces local dairy brand Farm Fresh, expects four of its new products — UHT Chocolate Milk with Soy, UHT Cafe Latte Tongkat Ali, UHT Oat Milk-Original and UHT Almond Milk-Original — to be in the market by year-end.

The Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd chief operations officer Azmi Zainal expressed optimism that the four products will be well-accepted by the market, noting that the company’s fresh milk commands a 55 per cent share of the nationwide market.

The products will be introduced in phases this year beginning with UHT Cafe Latte Tongkat Ali, a milk-based energy drink with extracts of dates, Tongkat Ali and caffeine, he told Bernama when met after appearing on Bernama Radio in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebrations of Rukun Negara.

Azmi said with the rising demand for Farm Fresh dairy products, the company is expanding its factory in Muazzam, Pahang, with construction expected to be completed in November.

It is also opening a 320-hectare dairy farm in Pondok Tanjung, Perak, bringing in dairy cows at the end of the year, and if all goes well will open a factory there that will provide jobs for locals, he said.

Azmi said the company is also ramping up production of its Rompin Beef Rendang Maman and Masak Asam Tetel under the Dapur Kampung brand.

Starting in August, it is also holding more formal training sessions for the 1,888 participants of its entrepreneur development programme.

Most of the participants are housewives who now contribute 30 per cent to the company’s overall sales, with the company targeting RM120 million in sales of fresh milk products from them this year, he added. — Bernama