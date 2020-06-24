Kanger, Legasi Lestari team up to export river sand to China, Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — ACE Market-listed Kanger International Bhd has been appointed as an authorised representative by Legasi Lestari Sdn Bhd for the export of river sand and other minerals.

With this appointment, Kanger is authorised to represent Legasi Lestari in negotiations with prospective customers with regards to the sale, supply and export of river sand and other minerals, both in Malaysia and internationally, it said in a statement today.

Legasi Lestari is one of 11 companies in Malaysia that holds registered approved permits (AP) to export river sand and other minerals to Brunei, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and the Maldives.

The AP is issued by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and is valid until July 2027.

Kanger said, for a start, it would focus on developing new sales channels and customers for the export of sand and other minerals from Malaysia to China and Hong Kong.

Kanger’s appointment as an authorised representative for Legasi Lestari, which commenced on June 23, 2020, represents the first step towards a closer collaboration between both parties.

Kanger said the company and Legasi Lestari were working towards signing a more extensive joint-venture or collaboration agreement within three months from this appointment, which would focus on the financing and development of new mining concessions. — Bernama