Hi HOME and Lazada team up for SE Asia’s first online property expo in conjunction with 7.7 mid-year sales

Hi HOME and Lazada are collaborating to offer attractive property deals digitally as part of the 7.7 mid-year sale. — Picture courtesy of Hi HOME

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Hi HOME and Lazada are joining forces to launch the Hi HOME Property Expo to offer property deals for as low as RM110,000.

The first online property expo in South-east Asia, held in conjunction with mid-year 7.7 sales, will showcase over 2,000 property units with a total value of RM1 billion.

Prospective buyers can browse and book their dream home through Lazada exclusively on LazMall and live streaming sessions with LazLive.

Should a property catch their eye, all they need to do is buy vouchers priced as low as RM88, which act as a booking voucher. This can also be used to redeem free gifts from developers such as cashback and special rebates.

In a statement, Lazada Malaysia’s chief marketing officer, Diana Boo, said the Hi HOME Property Expo is another way that e-commerce is rising to meet the needs of Malaysians in the ‘new normal’ following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today's public health crisis is driving an increased demand for digital shopping experiences,” she said.

“We’ve seen a significant shift in the business landscape and consumer shopping behaviour during the Covid-19 and MCO (movement control order) period over the last five months in Malaysia, with e-commerce becoming an essential source to meet their needs.

“We are excited to have Hi HOME on our platform leveraging our digital tools to make purchasing a home more accessible to homebuyers.

“Live streaming through LazLive is a valuable tool for our brands and sellers to engage with consumers real-time under our collective new normal.”

In the same statement, Hi HOME’s CEO Radzi Tajuddin added the Hi HOME Property Expo is in line with the company’s aim of making homeownership more accessible.

“Our main focus has always been to promote homeownership and we are working closely with developers to ensure that we can offer the best deals in the industry,” he said.

“Consumers can expect to get discounts of up to 30 per cent and prices as low as RM200,000. These offers can only be obtained through Hi HOME Property Expo via Lazada.”

Visit www.hihome.asia for more information on the Hi HOME Property Expo or if you are interested in being a part of it.