Mustapa asks Malaysian entrepreneurs to take opportunity to adopt online business

PASIR MAS, June 7 — More than 7,500 entrepreneurs, who have been trained under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), need to take the opportunity to adopt online business through the RM70 million Micro Enterprises and SMEs E-Commerce Campaign unveiled under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he has asked the ECERDC to gather the entrepreneurs for training in the field so that they could generate more income as the country was facing economic uncertainty due to Covid-19.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need to transform their business and use digital platforms as the government provides huge funding for this purpose.

“I hope that the plan announced under Penjana can reach the entrepreneurs and ECERDC will have to play their part more effectively to help them,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with the ECERDC senior management at the ECERDC Kelantan Regional Office in Lubok Jong here today.

Present were ECERDC chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat and ECERDC Kelantan general manager Jalaludin Omar.

In another development, Mustapa, who is also Member of Parliament for Jeli, said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has invited ministers, who hail from Kelantan, to sit down with him to discuss various matters pertaining to the development of the state soon.

Mustapa said some issues related to Kelantan’s development could be resolved through the meeting as the state, which has been under PAS for a long time, is now part of the federal government under Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It might have been quite an issue before as Kelantan’s political alignment previously was different from that of the federal government, but now there are no problems. So, we have to sit down to get things settled,” he said.

Mustapa urged all quarters to cooperate with the federal government to restore the country’s economy that has been battered by Covid-19. — Bernama