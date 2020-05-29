Hong Kong stocks end week with more losses

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.74 per cent, or 171.29 points, to 22,961.47. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, May 29 — Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses today as traders nervously await Donald Trump’s news conference, in which he will set out the US response to China’s plans to impose a security law on the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.74 per cent, or 171.29 points, to 22,961.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, or 6.13 points, to 2,852.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 0.95 per cent, or 16.81 points, to 1,786.51. — AFP