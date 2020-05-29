CIMB appoints ex-PNB chief Abdul Rahman Ahmad as group CEO

CIMB Group said Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad (pic) succeeds Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who relinquished his post to join the government as finance minister. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad as its group chief executive officer/ executive director (CEO/ ED), as well as CEO/ED of CIMB Bank Bhd, effective June 10, 2020.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, CIMB Group said Abdul Rahman, who is currently non-executive chairman of Sime Darby Bhd and Velesto Energy Bhd, succeeds Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who relinquished his post to join the government as finance minister.

Abdul Rahman was CEO of Ekuiti Nasional Bhd for seven years before being appointed as president and group CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) in 2016.

At PNB, he was instrumental in driving the strategic diversification of assets, as well as enhancing consumer experience through operational and digitisation initiatives.

Abdul Rahman holds a Masters of Arts in Economics from the University of Cambridge and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Meanwhile, CIMB chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said with more than 20 years in leadership roles across several industries, Abdul Rahman had demonstrated a strong track record in organisational transformation, driving results, strengthening operational risk and compliance, and innovation amid a rapidly evolving landscape.

“As the industry undergoes fundamental changes, he will bring a fresh perspective to lead CIMB’s continued transformation and build upon its successful Asean franchise.

“We are confident that backed by the tenured and experienced senior leadership team of CIMB, Abdul Rahman will be able to bring the group forward with renewed purpose during these challenging times,” he said. — Bernama