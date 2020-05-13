MPOB: Technology is way forward for palm oil industry

MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir described technology as essential in value-adding a product and driving the palm oil industry forward rather than becoming obsolete. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Oil palm yield and by-products can be enhanced by 23 per cent from 19 per cent through upgrading and improving the technology at the plantation and production level, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir described technology as essential in value-adding a product and driving the palm oil industry forward rather than becoming obsolete.

“For instance, when we introduce new technology for the palm oil industry, we also look at what it could be used for.

“Instead of just thinking about food products, we can also look at non-food products such as soap, cosmetics, oleochemicals and so on,” he said in Bernama TV’s Bual Bicara programme recently.

To date, MPOB has produced 667 technologies, of which 30 per cent were offered to industry players and commercialised, chalking up a market value of around RM3 billion.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Parveez said the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the country’s oil palm industry was somewhat alleviated when the government allowed stakeholders to resume operations during the movement control order period albeit in adherence to a standard operating procedure (SOP) .

“It’s the cooperation given by industry players by strictly adhering to the SOP that the palm oil industry in the country has not been too affected.

“Apart from that, the approval given to supporting industries that are closely linked to the palm oil industry such as transportation, mechanical and oil analysis for machine repair works also helped in preventing the palm oil industry from deterioration,” he added. — Bernama